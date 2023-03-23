Amateur artist's work to be shown in Israel alongside Picasso
- Published
A painting by an amateur artist from Southport is set to go on display next to Picasso in Israel.
The picture of a spirograph by 52-year-old Daniel Adler was spotted by self-styled psychic and celebrity Uri Geller who said he wanted to display it in his museum in Tel Aviv in Israel.
Mr Geller said the work was "incredibly unbelievable" and it would be placed alongside pieces by Dali and Picasso.
Mr Adler, who is on the autistic spectrum, said he was "blown away".
"I use my art as a form of relaxation therapy and it helps me through the day, really," he said.
"It's been a real blessing, the autistic condition, because I feel it's more of a gift rather than a handicap.
"It enables me to concentrate on detail and it keeps me focused."
Mr Adler created the piece, painted with a fine-tipped paintbrush, whilst attending the Art with a Heart Gallery in Altrincham.
Mr Geller, who was shown the painting by a mutual friend, said he hoped the recognition could lead to an international art career.
"This painting is incredibly unbelievable. Definitely stand out to all the artworks I have in my museum," he said.
"And if you zoom into it it's like you're entering infinity.
"This could launch the beginning of his national career. Wow, maybe international career.
"I can hardly wait for the painting to come here and then I will invite all his family to the museum."
Mr Adler has now left his job at his dad's flooring business to concentrate on being a full-time artist and his mother Jenny said she "couldn't be more proud".
"He has worked so hard to get to where he is now," she said.
His dad Brian said an "unbelievable amount of our work" goes into his paintings.
"He gets completely absorbed in the painting is doing," he said. "He loves it.
Mr Adler said he was "absolutely blown away" at the recognition, adding: "I was absolutely amazed."
"It's helped my self esteem, my confidence. Finally, my work is getting recognised amongst other big celebrities, top names, top brands."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk