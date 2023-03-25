Vintage Cunard ferry travel posters go on display in Liverpool
- Published
A bygone era of luxury ferry travel has been brought back to life in a colourful display of vintage posters in Liverpool.
The distinctive adverts were used to promote the "sophistication and glamour" of Cunard Line's services in the 1920s and 1930s.
The company's headquarters were based in Liverpool from 1840 until 1967.
The University of Liverpool acquired the archive in 1972 when Cunard moved from Liverpool to Southampton.
Siân Wilks, a university archivist, said: "The exhibition is a wonderful opportunity for the public to see these original Cunard travel posters, which due to their size and fragility are not normally on display.
"Their beautiful designs and eye-catching colours are timeless and provide an insight into the way Cunard advertised its services during the 1920s and 1930s."
The exhibition features 14 posters used by the famous shipping line to advertise its services alongside other items from the era including brochures, menu cards and collectable souvenirs.
Lee Powell, a brand manager at Cunard, said: "Cunard is world-renowned for inventing the golden era of ocean travel and this exhibition beautifully showcases that.
"Luxury, sophistication, and glamour are rooted in our DNA and these core values are as important to today's guests as they were to travellers 100 years ago.
"Whilst we cherish our heritage, we also use it as inspiration for forward-looking ideas when we plan for the future."
Travel in Style - Iconic Cunard Advertising is on display at the Victoria Gallery & Museum from 25 March until the end of the year.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk