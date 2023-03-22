Winsford fire: Four injured after blaze involving house and flats

Abbots Way, WinsfordCheshire Fire and Rescue Service
The fire broke out on Abbots Way in Winsford

Four people have been injured and neighbours evacuated after a fire involving a house and two flats.

Fire crews remain at the scene on Abbots Way in Winsford after the blaze broke out at 13:35 GMT.

Cheshire Police said four people had been hurt but their injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

North West Ambulance Service said two of the casualties had been taken to hospital while the other two people were treated at the scene.

A cordon has been put in place and roads closures are in place including on Abbotts Way, Nixon Drive and Ashton Avenue.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service
Firefighters remain at the scene of the fire on Abbots Way

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said firefighters were "working hard to tackle the fire" and the cause of the fire was unknown at this stage.

"A number of properties in the area have been evacuated and a temporary shelter has been set up at the New Images Youth Centre for residents affected," the force added.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service urged nearby residents to close windows and doors as a precaution.

"People are advised to avoid the area while this incident is being dealt with," a spokesman for the fire service added.

