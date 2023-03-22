Eurovision: Sam Ryder's Space Man jumpsuit on display in Liverpool
The jumpsuit worn by Sam Ryder at the Eurovision Song Contest has gone on display in Liverpool ahead of the city hosting the international competition.
The black denim outfit, encrusted with 15,000 beads and gems, was worn by the Space Man singer at the 2022 contest in Turin, Italy.
The garment, which took over 200 hours to make, features symbols of the sun, moon, planets and stars.
The singer said the clothing reflected "a turning point" in music.
He added: "The process of writing Space Man with dear friends, the journey we went on as a team and the positive reception and result we received all culminated in a moment shared in this suit, and I couldn't be more grateful it's going on public display for Liverpool and fans around the world to enjoy."
"For me, it tells the story of a turning point in the competition for the UK and in my personal journey with music," he said.
"The suit itself took over 210 hours of work... around the same number of hours I spent practising the high notes in the song."
Liverpool is hosting the 2023 event in May on behalf of war-torn Ukraine who won the event last year.
Stylist Luke Day, who designed the jumpsuit, said he drew inspiration from Britain's musical heritage, including Ziggy Stardust, Freddie Mercury, Elton John.
"We wanted it to have a galactic, 'space man' feel, without it being too literal but to reflect his love of astronomy and astrology," he said.
Mr Day said embroiderer Jenny King had "worked for over 200 hours to hand embellish the suit with more than 15,000 pearls, beads and gems with sun, moon and star motifs".
The outfit is on show at the British Music Experience in the city.
Executive Director Liz Koravos said the "symbolic" jumpsuit is "one of the great stage outfits of present day".
"We are excited by an object that tells a meaningful story and this one tells so many, from Sam's rocket-charged successes to Eurovision's ethos of inclusion, world unity in support of Ukraine to the human message of Space Man," she added.
