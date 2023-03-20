Lucy Letby: Nurse's messages after babies' deaths read to jury
Nurse Lucy Letby told a colleague that two baby brothers she allegedly murdered looked "peaceful" together in a cot after their deaths, a jury has been told.
Ms Letby is accused of administering fatal doses of air to both infants at the Countess of Chester Hospital.
The nurse is charged with murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others between 2015 and 2016.
The 33-year-old, originally from Hereford, denies all the charges.
Manchester Crown Court heard that the boys, referred to as Child O and Child P, died within 24 hours of each other after they were born in "good condition" as part of a set of triplets in June 2016.
Child O was pronounced dead at 17:47 BST and the following day Child P died at 16:00 after numerous collapses that required resuscitation and multiple shots of adrenaline.
A nursing note, recorded by Ms Letby following Child P's death, stated: "I have dressed [Child P] at [the parents'] request and taken photos of [Child P] and [Child O] together. Support given to parents and extended family".
Later that night, in a Facebook message to a doctor, Ms Letby said: "I keep thinking of them both in the cot together - so peaceful yet beyond words for how awful it is."
The doctor, who cannot be named for legal reasons, responded: "I don't know how it would be possible to get over losing a child, let alone two."
Ms Letby responded: "Think my head may explode."
Commenting on the deaths in a message to another colleague, who also cannot be named, Ms Letby said: "Life is too sad."
The jury later heard from another doctor, who cannot be named for legal reasons, who led efforts to save Child P.
The court heard that at 15:14 Child P suffered a cardiac arrest and chest compressions were commenced, with breathing support given and four doses of adrenaline administered.
After 45 minutes, the doctor said the decision was taken, in conjunction with Child P's family, to stop resuscitation.
Prosecutor Simon Driver asked the medic if he could "understand the course [Child P's] life took" in the hours before his death.
The doctor responded: "No."
The trial continues.
