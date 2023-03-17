Police watchdog investigates man's death in Liverpool custody
- Published
The police watchdog is investigating after a man died in custody.
The 44-year-old was detained at St Anne Street police station in Liverpool after being approached by Merseyside Police officers in the Scotland Road area at about 21:45 GMT on Tuesday.
Staff were made aware he was on the floor of the cell and needed help at 17:00 on Wednesday, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
The watchdog said there would be a "thorough and independent" review.
Paramedics were called to the police station and the man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, the IOPC said.
Investigators have begun reviewing evidence by obtaining CCTV and body-worn video footage from the custody suite as well as speaking to the officers involved.
IOPC regional director Catherine Bates said it was "a tragic incident".
"Merseyside Police referred this matter to us, and as he was in the custody of police at the time he became unwell, it is important there is a thorough and independent investigation," she said.
"We will examine all relevant matters including the interaction officers had with the man on the street, and what happened after he arrived at the custody suite.
"We have made contact with his family to explain our role and will update them as our enquiries progress."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk