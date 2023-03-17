Widower's plea for answers over wife's grave mix-up
- Published
The grieving husband of a woman who was buried in the wrong grave has accused a council of treating his late wife as if she does not matter.
Thomas Duncan said he was still waiting for answers from Cheshire West and Chester Council over the mix-up.
His wife Janet Duncan, 73, was buried in the wrong plot at Neston Cemetery on 26 January.
A council spokesman said it was a "delicate issue" and investigations into what happened were continuing.
Mrs Duncan, who worked as a foster carer for 35 years and cared for 85 boys during this time, was due to be buried in a pre-paid plot following her death on 30 December.
But Mr Duncan, 65 said he realised there was a problem when the stonemason, who was creating his wife's headstone, had applied to the council for permission to install a memorial.
He told BBC North West Tonight: "They phoned me back a few days later and said the council refused permission for a stone to be put on the grave because your name is not on the deeds.
"I phoned the local authority up. I just couldn't take it in.
"They just said my name wasn't on the deeds and they would investigate it."
Mr Duncan said since reporting the issue he had received little contact from the council and was still waiting for a call back two weeks later.
"The council won't talk to me," he said.
"They treat me without any courtesy, any respect, and, more importantly, they treat my good wife as if she doesn't matter and she does."
Mr Duncan said he had been left feeling "angry".
"I think you go through every emotion. All I want to know is what's going on?," he said.
"When can it be sorted? They're not interested."
Mr Duncan said: "I just need an answer. People say to me you've done nothing, you shouldn't feel guilty, you haven't done anything wrong, but I do. I feel as if I've let her down."
A council spokesman said: "This is a very delicate issue and investigations are ongoing.
"The council is in contact with those involved and understands the emotional impact it has had on all concerned."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk