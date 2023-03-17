Arts and culture fund set up to promote Liverpool
Businesses in Liverpool are preparing to bid for funding for art projects and events taking place in the city centre.
Liverpool Business Improvement District (BID) is launching an arts and culture fund for businesses who promote and showcase the city.
Eligible projects should also promote sustainability, equality and diversity.
Chief Executive Officer Bill Addy said the fund should "bring animation" to the "vibrant" city and provide "access to the arts".
The new fund has two levels; one for small grants of less than £5,000 which can cover 100% of the project, and a larger grant which can cover up to 50% of the total cost of the project.
Applicants can include charities, museums, galleries, historic houses, archives, libraries, agencies and festivals.
Two funding rounds will take place, in spring and autumn.
The first deadline is Friday 27 March and the second is Saturday 23 September at 17:00 GMT.
Mr Addy said: "We have a long commitment to arts and culture in Liverpool and this fund is the next logical step, especially when the public purse is under so much pressure.
"Alongside the public art we have supported, we hope that this fund can support those who want to bring even more colour and creativity to the city centre".