Sefton Park: Fire crews rescue hawk tangled in tree
A bird of prey was "flapping around desperately" after it got tangled 20ft (6m) high in a tree and had to be rescued by firefighters, the RSPCA has said.
The goshawk was seen struggling to free itself in Sefton Park, Liverpool, by a passing member of the public on Wednesday.
It had got tangled by its jesses - leather straps used in falconry - on its feet, the charity said.
The bird's owner has since claimed it.
RSPCA Inspector Anthony Joynes attended to try and free the bird but it was too high up so Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service were called in.
"The goshawk's jesses had gotten tangled in the branches and was flapping around desperately trying to free [itself], Mr Joynes said.
He said if the bird had been left any longer it could have seriously injured itself.
Mr Joynes added: "The fire service were great and managed to reach the bird using a long ladder.
"Firefighters used a saw to cut the branch tangled in the bird's wing and lowered it down to us using a pulley system."
The goshawk was taken to a wildlife hospital for a check up and the RSPCA said its owner had got in touch to claim it.