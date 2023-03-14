Baby died after midwife error at Wirral hospital, report find
- Published
A baby died after a midwife failed to recognise a life threatening condition, a report has concluded.
Peter Clinton also did not tell colleagues at Wirral University Teaching Hospital about concerns with the baby's heartbeat in December 2019.
The Nursing and Midwifery Council report said Mr Clinton's actions fell "significantly short of the standards expected of a registered nurse".
Mr Clinton, who has apologised to the family, was found guilty of misconduct.
The BBC has approached the hospital for a comment.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said he would still be able to work in a registered hospital but he had since left the profession.
Mr Clinton, who did not appear at the hearing, said in a statement: "I constantly reflect on this case and how things could have been different for this family and I hope they are able to move on with their lives.
"I have a deep sense of regret for the events of that day and the eventual outcome.
"It's an outcome that potentially could have been avoided and I can only offer my sympathy to the family concerned."
The hearing was told the baby's mother was classed as high risk when she came into the hospital in Birkenhead at just over 37 weeks pregnant.
Mr Clinton made "a number of attempts" to obtain a heartbeat reading for about 15-20 minutes.
The report found there was "difficulty in recording [the baby's] heartbeat" but the midwife did not inform colleagues.
The hearing was told he blamed the mother's vomiting for the problems.
A colleague then raised the alarm after also having difficulty and then noticing the child had a very low heart rate known as bradycardia.
The baby was eventually born after an emergency caesarean section in the operating theatre.
The report said the child was born in a very poorly condition and died on 27 December 2019.
The hearing was told that a coroner's report found the baby died from "natural causes contributed to by the delay in recognising and diagnosing bradycardia".