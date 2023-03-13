Woman charged after stabbed man critically injured in Croxteth
- Published
A woman has been charged after a man was critically injured in a stabbing at a house.
The 24-year-old was attacked in the chest and leg during a row in Carr Lane East, Liverpool at about 18:30 GMT on Saturday, Merseyside Police said.
A 46-year-old woman has appeared at Liverpool Magistrates Court charged with wounding.
Two others, who were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, have been bailed pending further inquiries.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk