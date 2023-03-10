Elle Edwards: Hundreds join dad's march against violent crime
Hundreds of people joined the father of shooting victim Elle Edwards on a walk into Liverpool as part of a campaign to end gun and knife crime.
The 26-year-old was fatally hit when a gunman opened fire at a pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral on Christmas Eve.
Her father Tim Edwards is taking part in a walking challenge to support a project called Weapons Down, Gloves Up.
He said it was "overwhelming" to see all the people who had turned out to join him and comedian John May.
Mr Edwards joined Mr May on a walk from Land's End to John O'Groats to raise awareness of the Weapons Down Gloves Up scheme - a boxing initiative aimed at taking young people off the streets and into employment.
On Friday, the pair walked from Otterspool to Liverpool's Pier Head and were joined by boxer Tony Bellew, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn and former Liverpool FC player Chris Kirkland as they arrived in the city.
More than 200 people walked along with them, some wearing T-shirts with Ms Edwards' photo on them.
Mr Edwards said: "It's crazy. We were expecting about 100 people and I think there's a couple more than that.
"We just have no comprehension of how many people have turned up but thanks to every single one and especially the kids who've come along because this is what it's about, it's about them.
"If we can pass that message on to these kids then this city has done its job."
Asked how he felt when he saw the Liver Birds, Mr Edwards said: "Very emotional, I'm about to fill up now to be honest."
Mr May, 41, began his walk on 27 January and was joined by Mr Edwards in Worcester after they started speaking online.
The pair are now due to continue on to John O'Groats together.
Mr May said: "I decided to do it because I just think it's important.
"Some of the kids in this city need educating and pointing in the right direction.
"I think a lot don't know their self-worth."
Speaking to ITV News, Mr Edwards said he was doing the walk in memory of his daughter, who is not believed to have been the intended target of the shooting which killed her.
A man is due to stand trial for Ms Edwards' murder from 7 June.
Another man has been charged with possessing a prohibited weapon and assisting an offender.
