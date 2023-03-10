Shooting victim Elle Edwards' dad marches against violent crime
The father of Christmas Eve shooting victim Elle Edwards has said things have "got to change" as he campaigned against gun and knife crime.
The 26-year-old was fatally hit when a gunman opened fire at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral.
Her father Tim Edwards is taking part in a walking challenge to support a project called Weapons Down, Gloves Up.
He said: "We want the city and region to come together and let people know we're not putting up with it any more."
Mr Edwards has joined Liverpool actor and comedian John May on a trek from Land's End to John O'Groats.
Later on Friday as they pass through Liverpool, the pair will be joined by boxer Tony Bellew and the family of 12-year-old Ava White, who in 2021 was fatally stabbed in the city centre.
Members of the public have been asked to join them in "a walk of solidarity".
Mr May said: "There's a lot of gun and knife crime in Liverpool and these kids, a lot of them are economically inactive.
"They're not in school. They're not in college. They're not working. I think a lot of them join these gangs for a sense of loyalty or a sense of family.
"What Weapons Down teaches them is accountability. It teaches them consistency over time, it teaches them success and then a guaranteed work placement at the end of it as well."
He said the not-for-profit scheme aimed to help prevent young people going on to join gangs and commit crime.
"You can punish them, but someone has still lost their life. Someone's family are still in pain.
"Let's prevent it before we get to that stage."
Mr Edwards said anger and rage was "not a good place for anyone" and "not productive".
"You've got to help your fellow man or woman or whoever, you've got to be there for people," he said.
"If we make sure that those kids create positivity within their own environment, our job's done. We can walk away.
"So let's make this happen... and if we if we can do that, then that's the result we're after."
The Liverpool leg of the walk will meet at at The Britannia Inn on Riverside Drive at 16:00 GMT.
A man is due to stand trial for Ms Edwards' murder from 7 June.
Another man has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and assisting an offender.
