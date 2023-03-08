Elle Edwards: Three arrests in connection with fatal shooting at pub
- Published
Three people have been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of a woman outside a Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve.
Elle Edwards, 26, was shot in the head while celebrating with friends at The Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village.
A man and a woman, both 23, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, Merseyside Police said.
Thomas Waring, 20, was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and assisting an offender.
Mr Waring, of Private Drive, Barnston, Wirral, is due to appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court on Thursday.
The man, from Heswall, and woman, from Tranmere, have been released on bail.
Connor Chapman, 22, has already been charged with murdering Ms Edwards and is due to go on trial on 7 June.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk