Liverpool City Council: Reports notes positive shift at troubled authority
Published
Government-appointed commissioners at troubled Liverpool City Council have said they are cautiously optimistic improvements have been made.
Officials were sent to oversee some departments at the authority in 2021 after a breakdown of governance.
Lead commissioner Mike Cunningham said his team's third report indicates a "positive shift" in progress.
The commissioners said there had been a culture change since the appointment of interim chief executive Theresa Grant.
However, in their latest report to local government secretary Michael Gove, they warn that "changes of great magnitude" in the months ahead could risk slowing the pace of change needed.
These changes include new political leadership following May's local elections and a new permanent chief executive.
Mayor praised
Commissioners were appointed following a damning inspection report which described some council departments as "dysfunctional".
Their previous report lead to an extension of their powers and the appointment of a fifth commissioner to oversee the local authority's finances.
The latest report said in the last six months they have seen a rapid improvement and singled out interim chief executive Theresa Grant for praise, calling her a "key factor" in the transformation.
She is due to leave the council shortly.
May will see new political leadership in Liverpool with all-out elections, ward boundary changes, and the role of elected mayor replaced by a leader and cabinet.
The report said the changes could bring opportunity, but added there could be a risk of "interrupting or stalling the current momentum".
Mayor Joanne Anderson was also praised for her work on this year's budget.
'Pivotal six months'
The report is wide-ranging and covers everything from the pace of regeneration projects like the Littlewoods film studios to HR practises and the huge financial challenges facing adult social care.
Ms Anderson, said: "We are already a very different organisation to the one I inherited in May 2021, with a commitment to openness and transparency and work under way to deliver high-quality, value-for-money services for our residents."
Ms Grant said: "I am particularly proud of the way the whole organisation, including frontline staff and elected members, rose to the challenge of delivering a realistic balanced budget in a very short period of time to put us on a stable financial footing."
Responding on behalf of the government, minister Lee Rowley said the next six months were "pivotal" for the council.
He said the commissioners had been "clear that this [transformation] is possible to be achieved in the next 18 months".
But he added: "That it is not yet a given and will require determined leadership and focus."
