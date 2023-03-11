I rarely saw people who looked like me, says Liverpool photographer
A photographer said he was inspired to showcase artists and activists of African and Caribbean heritage in Liverpool after "rarely seeing people who looked liked me" in parts of it.
Ean Flanders, who moved to the city from London, said he expected to see more diversity as the city had one of the oldest black communities in Europe.
"I didn't see that reflected," he said.
"I rarely saw people who looked like me in the heart of the city, the Knowledge Quarter, the trendy Baltic area."
As a result, he decided to embark upon a project to research and tell the stories of black people living and working in the city.
"I wanted to start a conversation and an awareness and hear people's stories," he explained.
The Descendants exhibition features more than 50 prominent local people including including Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson, historian Ray Costello, vocal coach and choir leader Jennifer John, social justice and equalities academic Dr Leona Vaughn and historian Laurence Westgaph.
Mr Flanders said the exhibition also highlighted "the continued discrimination" people of African and Caribbean origin face in the city.
"In my first year of living in the city within the Georgian Quarter, I was racialised whilst taking pictures in the area," said Mr Flanders.
He said a security guard called police when he was taking photographs in the Hope Street area of the city.
The incident prompted him to share other black people's experience in the city.
"Despite regeneration in the 80s and 90s, barriers to equity and resources for black and brown communities remain," he said, adding that while he thought Liverpool was "very friendly and very genuine" it was important "to tackle the issues that people are still facing today".
Nicola Euston, head of museums and galleries at the University of Liverpool, said she hoped the exhibition would "help to break down barriers".
"We are really excited to launch our 2023 exhibition programme with Ean's work," she said.
"His skill as a photographer is outstanding and the perspectives that he offers through his portraits should give visitors lots of things to reflect on and we hope will further help to break down barriers between communities and generations."
The Descendants - Portraits by Ean Flanders is at Victoria Gallery & Museum until 13 May.