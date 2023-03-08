Everton open mental health hub to encourage people to get support
Everton Football Club have opened a mental health hub near the stadium to encourage people to seek support.
The People's Place on Spellow Lane offers both mental and physical health programmes in a "comfortable environment".
Manager Jon Jones said he hoped the "non-clinical" setting and football link would help "build trust and reduce stigma".
It is located just 500m (0.31miles) away from Goodison Park.
The area is considered one of the most deprived in the country.
Everton fan and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham officially opened the building and said the "much-needed facility" was in "the heart of a community that needs it most".
Everton in the Community, the club's official charity, has been delivering mental health services across Merseyside for over 15 years.
The People's Place is the latest part of the Goodison Campus, which has seen the charity and its partners invest over £13m in regeneration over the last 10 years.
"We found through all our support programmes that people were more likely to come forward to the club," Mr Jones said.
"With the brand of it being a football club, it does seem reduce some stigma and its perhaps a little more welcoming and comfortable for people."
He added that there were other events taking place at the hub, so people could come along for a sporting programme or walking football as well, to "reduce that stigma".
Michael Salla, Deputy CEO for Everton in the Community, said it was a "very proud moment" for the charity.
"The whole community stands to benefit from this hub through improved wellbeing, skills and access to high-quality, healthcare in a community setting," he said.
The facility offers help to anyone who needs it regardless of age, gender, location or footballing affiliation.
It provides health and wellbeing care, a GP service and access to mental health professionals.
