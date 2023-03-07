Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Killer lay in wait for intended target, jury told
- Published
The man accused of murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel "lay in wait for his intended target" with a pistol and revolver, the trial has heard.
Olivia was shot when a gunman chasing a convicted burglar Joseph Nee burst into her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on 22 August.
Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was also injured in the shooting.
Thomas Cashman, 34, of West Derby, is on trial at Manchester Crown Court accused of murder.
Opening the trial, David McLachlan KC, prosecuting, said on on the night of the shooting Mr Cashman had two loaded firearms in his possession and was waiting for Nee, who was "without doubt the intended target".
He said Nee was watching a football match at the house of another man, Timothy Naylor, in Dovecot, Liverpool, and when he left the house at about 22:00 BST another person ran after him.
The jury was shown CCTV stills of the person following Nee, who the prosecution said was Mr Cashman.
Mr McLachlan said: "He does not accept that that was him."
Mr Cashman, of Grenadier Drive, is also charged with attempted murder of a convicted burglar Joseph Nee and the wounding with intent of Ms Korbel as well as two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.
The trial is expected to last about four weeks.
