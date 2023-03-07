Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Killer was in ruthless pursuit, jury told
- Published
The man accused of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel was in "ruthless pursuit" of his intended target when he shot the nine-year-old in her own home, a jury has heard.
Thomas Cashman "lay in wait" for his real target, convicted burglar Joseph Nee, with a pistol and revolver, the court was told.
Olivia was shot when a gunman chasing Nee burst into her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on 22 August.
Mr Cashman, 34, denies murder.
Opening the trial at Manchester Crown Court, David McLachlan KC said the man chasing Nee "meant business, and it wasn't good business".
"This is what this case is all about," he said. "The ruthless pursuit of Thomas Cashman to shoot Joseph Nee without any consideration for the community."
On the night of the shooting, Mr Cashman, of West Derby, had two loaded firearms in his possession and was waiting for Nee, who was "without doubt the intended target", Mr McLachlan said.
The prosecutor said Olivia's mother, Cheryl Korbel, opened her door after hearing noise outside and, as she did, Nee "made a dash" towards her house, with Mr Cashman in pursuit.
Mr Cashman fired at Nee from the revolver, and hit the front door of the family home, the court heard.
Mr McLachlan said: "That fourth likely shot passed through the door, it then passed through Cheryl Korbel's right hand as she was no doubt trying to shut the door.
"The bullet then went into the chest of Cheryl Korbel's daughter Olivia Pratt-Korbel."
