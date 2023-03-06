Everton fan guilty of shouting anti-Semitic abuse at Spurs supporters
A football fan has been found guilty of shouting anti-Semitic abuse.
Everton fan Neil McManniman was also accused of making hissing sounds referring to Nazi gas chambers during the side's 0-0 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in November 2021.
The 46-year-old, of Kirkby, was convicted of religiously aggravated harassment at Liverpool Crown Court.
He was given a suspended nine-month prison sentence and was banned from football matches for five years.
'Foul abuse'
Spurs traditionally have a large Jewish following and have been the target of abuse from opposition fans.
Judge Brian Cummings said McManniman's behaviour at Goodison Park was "outrageous".
He told him: "You were seen on a number of occasions standing and gesticulating at the away supporters while shouting anti-Semitic abuse and making loud hissing sounds which I am sure were intended to reference the gas chambers in the Holocaust."
McManniman, of Quarry Green, was reported to stewards by a fellow Everton fan after he screamed abuse and was then thrown out of the ground.
Prosecuting Kate Morley said: "It was a sustained torrent of foul abuse".
The court heard that McManniman also had a previous conviction for shouting racist abuse at Goodison Park.
Defending Charles Lander said: "Alcohol was the reason why he behaved as he did."