Eurovision: Safety training for bar staff ahead of song spectacular
- Published
Bar staff in Liverpool are to be trained in how to spot and support victims of hate crime ahead of the city hosting the Eurovision song contest.
The You're Safe Here scheme, first run by Merseyside Police 2021, will give advice on how to identify a hate crime and report it to officers.
Merseyside's Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell said it shows the city "is safe and welcoming".
Training will take place over the next three months.
More than 600 staff from 70 venues are already accredited with the You're Safe Here mark, following training sessions led by a range of partners in the city.
The scheme is designed to reassure the public they are in a safe place and staff will know what to do if they are a victim of a crime, need help, or are faced with intimidation or other unacceptable behaviour.
The mark is displayed on windows, tables and on posters inside the venues.
LCR Pride Foundation's co-founder Andi Herring said it is "vitally important" to offer a safe and welcoming environment for people set to visit the city for Eurovision celebrations.
He said it would be a "huge summer for the city".
Ms Spurrell, said: "We are determined to show our city is safe and welcoming to all and help venues across the region prepare for this fantastic event.
"The overwhelming response to previous rounds of You're Safe Here training shows just how committed local people are to going out of their way to help others and ensuring everyone has a brilliant time when they visit our region."