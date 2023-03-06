Eurovision: Safety training for bar staff ahead of song spectacular

Liver building lit up in Ukraine coloursPA Media
The city is expecting a huge influx of visitors for Eurovision

Bar staff in Liverpool are to be trained in how to spot and support victims of hate crime ahead of the city hosting the Eurovision song contest.

The You're Safe Here scheme, first run by Merseyside Police 2021, will give advice on how to identify a hate crime and report it to officers.

Merseyside's Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell said it shows the city "is safe and welcoming".

Training will take place over the next three months.

More than 600 staff from 70 venues are already accredited with the You're Safe Here mark, following training sessions led by a range of partners in the city.

LCR PRIDE FOUNDATION
Once staff have been trained, a You're Safe Here certificate is displayed at the venue

The scheme is designed to reassure the public they are in a safe place and staff will know what to do if they are a victim of a crime, need help, or are faced with intimidation or other unacceptable behaviour.

The mark is displayed on windows, tables and on posters inside the venues.

LCR Pride Foundation's co-founder Andi Herring said it is "vitally important" to offer a safe and welcoming environment for people set to visit the city for Eurovision celebrations.

He said it would be a "huge summer for the city".

LCR Pride Foundation Merseyside PCC 'You're Safe H
Merseyside Police first launched the training scheme in 2021

Ms Spurrell, said: "We are determined to show our city is safe and welcoming to all and help venues across the region prepare for this fantastic event.

"The overwhelming response to previous rounds of You're Safe Here training shows just how committed local people are to going out of their way to help others and ensuring everyone has a brilliant time when they visit our region."

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.