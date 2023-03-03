Maghull dinner lady retires after 50 years at same school
A dinner lady who has retired after more than 50 years working at the same primary school said she will miss "being a nan to all the pupils".
Brenda Rotherham, 81, started work in 1973 at St George's Catholic Primary School on Merseyside as a temporary member of staff and never left.
"I was filling in for a lady that was off sick but she never came back," she said.
"I've been here just gone 50 years now and I love it.
"I wouldn't [have] been leaving now if my legs weren't bothering me."
Mrs Rotherham was surprised on her final day of work at the school in Maghull after her son got in touch with BBC North West Tonight to share her story.
She has seen countless generations progress through the school - even her own son, daughters and grandchildren.
"I love the people - it's like a family. The kids are lovely," she said.
"They can be little horrors... but they're my horrors. I know them inside out.
"It's just like being a nan to all of them. I just love them and will miss them."
'Absolute inspiration'
Mrs Rotherham joked that she was looking forward to having a lie-in as she starts her retirement.
"I won't have to watch the clock or put the alarm on. That will be a nice thing," she said.
"I'll just see more of my grandkids and be able to go out and visit them. That's what they want.
"They've all promised me they're going to take me out for lunch so they'd better stick to it."
Head teacher Pete Chapman said: "Brenda is an absolute inspiration to everybody and never missed a day.
"She comes in hail, rain or shine and is just dedicated to the job."
