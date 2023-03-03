Further murder arrest over Wirral woman's fatal shooting
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a woman who was shot in a targeted attack.
Jacqueline Rutter, 53, died at her house on Meadowbrook Road in Moreton, Wirral, on 30 October.
A 21-year-old man, of no fixed address, was detained on Thursday and released on bail, Merseyside Police said.
Four men, aged 21, 25, 44, and 52, and a woman aged 23, who were previously arrested remain on conditional bail, the force said.
A 79-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder soon after Ms Rutter's death and has since been released under investigation.
Det Ch Insp Steve McGrath said: "This latest arrest shows that we are making progress in this ongoing investigation and we will continue to explore all lines of inquiry.
"If you know anything and have yet to come forward, please do so."