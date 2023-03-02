Lucy Letby: Dad found baby spattered in blood, trial hears
- Published
A father was "shocked" to find his previously stable baby son with blood "spattered" around his mouth after he was allegedly attacked by Lucy Letby, a trial has heard.
The nurse is accused of trying to kill the boy, referred to as Child N, on three occasions in June 2016.
Ms Letby is charged with murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others between 2015 and 2016.
The 33-year-old, originally from Hereford, denies 22 charges.
Manchester Crown Court has previously heard that Child N's clinical condition was "excellent" after his premature birth on 2 June 2016, although he did have a mild blood disorder.
The prosecution said this gave Ms Letby "cover" to attack him, because if he bled it would be put down to the condition.
The jury was told Child N's deteriorations at the Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2016 were consistent with some kind of "inflicted injury" or him having received an injection of air.
In a statement, read in court, Child N's father said for the first 13 days of the baby boy's life, the only problem reported to his parents was an issue with his liver, which he was being treated for.
He said that on 15 June, he received a call from Ms Letby to tell him that Child N had been "a bit unwell" overnight.
He and the child's mother travelled to the hospital soon after, where they found Ms Letby caring for the boy.
The father said there was "no urgency" and Ms Letby greeted the parents, saying: "Hi. He's been a bit unwell during the night."
He said he was "shocked" when he saw Child N, adding: "[His] skin was blueish in colour, all over his body.
"He had dried blood around his lips. His lips weren't fully covered in blood, there was loads spattered over him like he'd coughed.
"I remember being confused and thinking, 'what's wrong with him?'"
"No-one told us what happened, or why."
The boy's father said after staying on the neonatal unit for a few hours, the parents went out for "20 to 25 minutes" to buy some food, as they had not eaten that day.
When they returned to the neonatal unit, they found the blinds were down and a staff member on reception told them Child N was "really unwell".
The father said he was "scared" as medics soon after needed to give Child N resuscitation.
After a breathing tube was fitted, he stabilised and "calmed down", he said.
Later that evening, the boy was taken to Alder Hey Hospital where he could receive more specialist treatment for his blood disorder.
The court heard that prior to leaving, Ms Letby came to the parents and said: "Hope he's all right."
She also gave the child's mother "a hug" and "might have given a kiss", the boy's father said in his statement.
Child N remained at Alder Hey for a couple of weeks before being discharged.
In his opening address last October to the jury, Ben Myers KC, defending, said Child N was another baby who received "sub-optimal care" - not from the defendant - and should have been treated elsewhere at a specialist "tertiary" unit.
The trial continues.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk