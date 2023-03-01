Ron's Place: Anonymous donor puts up £335k to save artist's home
- Published
A flat that was transformed by an artist over 33 years with a range of weird and wonderful features has been purchased after a campaign to save it.
It was feared the unique work by Ron Gittins, who died in 2019, could be lost forever when his former home in Birkenhead was put up for auction.
He had spent some three decades decorating the walls, floors and ceilings into a colourful wonderland.
Now the Merseyside curiosity has been saved by an anonymous benefactor.
Campaigners said the donor came forward with necessary £335,000 to save the property.
The Saving Ron's Place group, whose patrons include singer Jarvis Cocker, said the anonymous benefactor had lent them the money.
The loan would become a gift, enabling "Ron's Place" to be run as a charity to promote art and mental health awareness, campaigners said.
The artwork includes a Minotaur head, a lion, underwater scenes and themed rooms inspired by ancient Greece and ancient Egypt.