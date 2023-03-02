Liverpool male choir seeks new members after Covid decline
An all-male choir is seeking new members after being "hit hard" by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Liverpool Harmony Club, which celebrates 50 years since formation next year, said it needed about 15 new singers for their events.
Longest-serving member Richie Maden, who has been with the group for 35 years, said: "We're an ageing chorus".
"Some have left and unfortunately we've had a few die... so we are a bit thin on the ground."
"We're down to 10 or 11 members so we need more singers," he added.
"It sounds OK at the moment but if not all of us turn up to a sing-out, we can be in trouble."
Chairman Ralph Buckley said: "[Covid] hit us very hard. We did try to keep [members] together in the respect that we did Zoom. But you can't sing very well on Zoom. People are still nervous about Covid."
The group's singing style comprises of four parts, a cappella harmony with tenor, lead, baritone and bass parts to create a "unique sound".
President Jack Bailey, who has been a member for 33 years, said: "It's a lovely four-part harmony. You can't beat it."
"You don't have to have any skills. You learn as you go along. As long as you can hold a melody, then you'll fit," he said.
'Keeps memory working'
The group performs at local care homes, weddings and often raises money for local causes by performing in public areas, recently raising £400 for Ukraine.
Much of the songs performed are popular 50s, 60s and 70s tracks.
"We do a couple of Beatles numbers," Mr Maden said.
"The Mamas and The Papas, California Dreaming - that's about as modern as we get, really. But that's what we like. You can't really harmonise to some of the modern stuff."
Mr Buckley added: "It makes you feel better, a big one in our age group is memory - as in Alzheimer's.
"Unfortunately we lost one of our guys who was 86 through Alzheimer's recently. Because you've got to learn lyrics, you've got learn how to tune properly, it all keeps the memory working very hard."
He said the group helped with "wellbeing", adding: "You've got guys here who all get on together great. We go for a drink sometimes."
The Liverpool Harmony group is welcoming men to Thursday evening sessions, based in Prescot Town Hall.
