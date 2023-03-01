Liverpool dolphins found stranded in city miles from sea
- Published
Two injured dolphins have been rescued after getting lost miles down Liverpool's River Mersey.
The mother and calf were freed after they were spotted stranded near the suburb of Speke - more than 10 miles (16km) from the mouth of the river and not far from the city's airport.
A birdwatcher raised the alarm after seeing the aquatic mammals on Oglet Shore on Sunday morning.
A lifeboat crew and medics from British Divers Marine Life Rescue attended.
The specialists treated the dolphins - which had been attacked by seabirds - before the tide came back in and they swam to freedom.
RNLI coxswain Howie Owen said the conditions were "challenging" as the "flooding tide meant the dolphins' location on the sandbank would soon be covered by water".
The team decided transporting the pair on a lifeboat could not be done safely and would cause them further distress.
They agreed the best possible option was to keep the cetaceans wet before waiting for the incoming tide to cover the bank.
They carefully moved the calf closer to its mother before the pair began to communicate.
Chris Cureton, of the divers team, said: "On arrival, we found the mother and calf stranded and both had scavenger damage around their eyes and blowholes.
"The calf was lying on its side, which isn't a good position for a cetacean," he said.
"We immediately righted it and treated both animals. Despite their injuries, we hope they will make it."
Mr Owen said the rescue effort achieved "the best outcome for the dolphins in the challenging circumstances".