Hillsborough families told of plan for public advocate for disaster victims
Families of those who died at Hillsborough have been told the government intends to establish an independent public advocate (IPA).
The role would support people affected by major disasters.
In a letter seen by the BBC, Justice Secretary Dominic Raab apologised for how long the process was taking and offered to meet the families.
Garston and Halewood MP Maria Eagle said she was concerned families "wouldn't have control" under the plan.
Ninety-seven Liverpool supporters died as a result of a crush during an FA Cup semi-final at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough stadium on 15 April 1989.
In 2016, an inquest jury ruled fans were unlawfully killed amid a number of police errors.
Mr Raab said the IPA would support those injured in major incidents and families and friends of those who died, signposting them to appropriate services and advocating on their behalf to public authorities.
He added: "I am sorry it has taken so long to get to this point, and I am determined to set up the IPA as soon as possible."
The role was one of the 25 recommendations made by Right Reverend James Jones, former bishop of Liverpool, in his review into lessons to be learned from the disaster.
The government has been accused of blocking the Public Advocate (No 2) Bill, proposed by Labour MP Maria Eagle, after it failed to get through the Commons 12 times.
Ms Eagle welcomed government action but said she was concerned it could be a "missed opportunity" and hoped Mr Raab "might be amenable to beefing it up".
She said her bill "aimed to give families the power to get the public advocate involved and would have powers to enforce transparency on public authorities".
"I'm a bit concerned what the government is proposing doesn't do any of that.
"It does some signposting... but families wouldn't have control, the secretary of state would do all the appointing."
'Compound suffering'
Mr Raab said in the letter: "I am sorry that the processes and systems that were meant to support victims only served to compound your pain and suffering.
"That should never have happened, and we will continue to learn the lessons from that terrible experience following the unlawful killing of 97 innocent men, women and children."
Representatives of the Hillsborough Law Now campaign said they would meet Mr Raab but other aspects of their campaign had not been addressed, including the Public Authority (Accountability) Bill - also known as Hillsborough Law.
Director of the group, Elkan Abrahamson, said engagement from the current government with Hillsborough families had been "almost non-existent".
He said: "We will be taking the justice secretary up on his offer to hear our views on the effective and independent development of this policy.
"Crucially, we will be reminding him of the many other recommendations which remain outstanding."
Analysis
Claire Hamilton, BBC Radio Merseyside Political Reporter
Creating the role of an independent public advocate was a promise the Conservatives made in their 2017 manifesto.
Last month, former Prime Minister Theresa May criticised her party for dragging its heels on the issue.
It's five years since Bishop James Jones made the recommendation as part of his report into the Hillsborough aftermath. The government says legal proceedings have slowed the process down, but Labour MPs say that's no excuse.
This is about the future as much as the past - it will protect ordinary citizens who might need to take on the might of the establishment and need someone truly independent to advocate for them.