Halewood car part factory to close putting 300 jobs at risk
- Published
A Merseyside factory which produces car parts is set to close putting almost 300 jobs at risk.
International supplier Magna has announced it will close its Merplas facility in Halewood over the next 12 to 15 months.
A spokesman said the "difficult decision" had been been made after a review of the firm's financial status, future business, and market demands.
Unite the union's Joey Swift said the announcement was "devastating news".
In a statement a spokesman for Magna said the company had informed employees at the Merplas facility its intention to cease operations over the next 12 to15 months putting 290 members of staff at risk of redundancy.
"The difficult decision came after a careful evaluation of the facility's financial status, future business, and a shift in customer and market demands," the spokesman said.
"Whilst many details still need to be confirmed through the consultation process which will start shortly, and a final decision will be made once the process is completed."
Mr Swift, Unite regional officer, said it was "devastating news for Magna's workforce" and the union will "be offering maximum support to our members at this difficult time".
"We will be scrutinising Magna's plans and demanding that less damaging options are properly considered," Mr Swift added.
