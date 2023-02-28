Calls for law change after teen's car park fall
The family of a 15-year-old boy who died in a fall from a multi-storey car park is calling for a change in the law to help prevent future deaths.
Gabriel Santer, 15, from Liverpool, died in October 2020 in the fall from the roof of the city centre building.
His father Jonny said his death was "completely preventable".
MP Maria Eagle will present a call for "Gabe's Law" in Parliament later, demanding an increase to the minimum height of barriers on top of car parks.
Mr Santer said: "When I went up to the car park I was deeply shocked and saddened to see the height of the barrier Gabriel fell from was actually hip height."
He described the bill as "crucial" for people to understand how Gabriel "lost his life and it was completely preventable."
'Enforce the law'
A coroner recorded an open verdict at the teenager's inquest, which heard he had been with friends at the time.
Labour MP Ms Eagle will say the current legislation - which sets a minimum barrier height of 1.1m - is "not fit for purpose".
"Unfortunately, people falling from the top of multi-storey car parks is too frequent an occurrence," she said.
"We need this change in policy so that other families don't have to experience the pain Mr Santer is currently feeling."
Mr Santer added: "If under current legislation car park owners will not use best practice voluntarily, then we have to enforce the law to do that for them."
Gabriel's family also plan to set up a charity and skate park in the city, to use his love of skateboarding as a way to engage with young people and provide support.
