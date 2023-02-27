Lucy Letby: Baby girl's breathing tube interfered with, trial told
Nurse Lucy Letby allegedly tried to kill a premature baby girl within two hours of her birth, a trial has heard.
The 33-year-old is accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others at the Countess of Chester Hospital between 2015 and 2016.
The prosecution told the jury Ms Letby "interfered" with the breathing tube of Child K, who cannot be named for legal reasons, in February 2016.
Ms Letby, originally of Hereford, denies 22 charges.
Manchester Crown Court heard how Child K was born at 25 weeks gestation, weighing 1lb 8oz (692g) in the early hours of the morning at the Countess of Chester Hospital.
Initially Child K needed help with her breathing but she was soon stabilised.
About 30 minutes after her birth, Child K was transferred to nursery room one on the neonatal unit due to her extreme prematurity as well as plans to transfer her to a specialist hospital.
Swipe data records show Child K's designated nurse had left nursery room one at 03:47 to go to the labour ward.
The prosecution claimed that was when Ms Letby attempted to murder the baby girl.
At 03.50, Child K suddenly deteriorated with her blood oxygen levels dropping to 40%.
Nick Johnson KC, prosecuting, told the court it was alleged Ms Letby "interfered with the endotracheal (ET) tube and Dr Ravi Jayaram walked in to the immediate aftermath of that".
But Ben Myers KC, defending, previously told the court the "probable cause" for the tube dislodgement was the child inadvertently moving it herself.
Child K recovered quickly after the ET tube was removed as well as the use of a Neopuff, a mechanical device specially designed for neonatal resuscitation, the court heard.
Jurors were told Child K was transferred to Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral, Merseyside, at midday but she died three days later.
The prosecution alleged Ms Letby tried to kill Child K but not that she caused her death.
In a statement, Child K's mother said on the night of her daughter's death she had been "lying awake in bed".
"I had the strangest feeling which I cannot begin to describe," she said.
She went to visit Child K with her husband but she "knew straightaway things weren't great".
She said medical staff confirmed their "worst fears" as Child K had been "fighting all night".
Following discussions with medical staff, a decision was made to switch off the machines.
Her mother said: "I remember saying to the doctor that [Child K] had been poked and prodded from the moment she was born.
"Her tiny little delicate body had swollen up so much.
"We didn't want her to be suffering anymore."
The court also heard how Ms Letby searched for the family's surname on Facebook at 23:56 on 20 April, 2018 - more than two years after her death.
The trial continues.
