Liverpool City Council: Report reveals reasons for council's homes failure
- Published
A lack of clear policy and poor communication contributed to the failure of a council's arms-length housing firm, a report has found,
In 2019 Liverpool City Council promised 10,000 new homes but its company Foundations managed to build just 18.
A report this week laid bare what went wrong at Foundations, set up under former mayor Joe Anderson in 2018.
It said the 10,000-home promise was communicated before funding was secured and realistic targets set.
Foundations aimed to invest £500m in homes for foster families, the elderly, people with disabilities and the homeless.
However, the council moved the company into voluntary liquidation last year.
It had been described by Mr Anderson as the most exciting policy of his time in office, but an independent report found that Foundations had been "created without a clear policy strategy" and failed to "secure the internal funding required to deliver on its ambitions".
The 18 homes it did build are being transferred from the council to a registered provider, which can take over the rent-to-buy arrangements.
The failure highlights a clash of political promises and cold, hard financial reality.
The report said the council's target of 10,000 homes was "communicated before a delivery and funding plan had been approved and realistic targets had been set."
It said unrealistic expectations generated by initial announcements about the type of housing being built risked reputational damage to the council.
Furthermore, there was no detailed business plan, and no common understanding within the council about its role and scope.
The report said the council had not communicated with existing social housing providers in the city to understand housing need.
There was no understanding of state-aid rules, meaning transfer of council-owned assets and land would prove complex.
'A dog's breakfast'
When Foundations launched, Mr Anderson said: "This will be a win-win for everyone as the council will be able to increase council tax, influence the quality of the housing and support people who want to buy by turning rent into a deposit.
"This company has more than just a social value, its business model also stacks up as a serious investment in the future of the city."
At a meeting of the council's companies governance sub-committee this week, Labour councillor Joe Hanson said the blame lay with officers rather than elected politicians.
"What were the executives doing? Clearly they were doing nothing. I can't believe a dog's breakfast like Foundations was allowed to conduct itself in that way," he said.
But the independent report said political pressure was exerted over the company during its four years in operation, resulting in council officers being "rapidly seconded" into the organisation "without clarity on the role of the company, what it was expected to deliver, and therefore the skills it needed."
Tom Crone, leader of the Green Party group, said there had "definitely been a political element" with Foundations acting as a "symptom of a wider problem."
Richard Kemp, leader of the Liberal Democrat group, likened the company to a pipe dream "if the pipe was filled with crack cocaine".
He added: "It was bonkers from the start" and said there had been "fundamental failings right at the top - officers should have stopped it."
Steve Radford, leader of the Liberal Party group, said the company had been launched as a "concept" and there had been a lack of feedback on how it was working.
He said the problem "could arise with any external company we have." He lamented the council's lack of housing strategy and said: "I think it's going to get worse."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk