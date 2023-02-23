Grand National plans applause for Hillsborough
Racegoers at The Grand National are to honour victims of the Hillsborough disaster with a minute's applause on its 34th anniversary.
This year's anniversary falls on the same Saturday as the famous Aintree race event in Liverpool.
No firm time has been specified but it is hoped the applause will take place close to 15:06 BST, when the ill-fated FA Cup semi-final was halted.
Nine-seven fans died as a result of the terrace crush in Sheffield in 1989.
Jockey Club regional director Dickon White said: "It seems only right that we will take some time to remember the 97 people who tragically lost their life that day."
Sir Kenny Dalglish, the Liverpool manager who prepared the team for the game with Nottingham Forest, said: "My thoughts are always with everyone affected by what happened at Hillsborough and the anniversary each year is always a poignant day for the city of Liverpool.
"The Grand National has always been synonymous with the local area. Moments like this show that the Hillsborough victims will never be forgotten."
Sir Kenny and some of the Hillsborough families have met to discuss the commemoration.
The 25th anniversary of the disaster saw a minute's applause before the start of the day's race card.
It is unlikely this year's tribute will be at precisely 15:06 as there is a race scheduled for 15:00.
