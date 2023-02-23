Knowsley Council leader condemns asylum seeker rumours
- Published
The leader of Knowsley Council has condemned the "rumour mill" and "misinformation" about asylum seekers housed in a hotel.
Fifteen people, including a 13-year-old boy, were arrested after violent clashes outside at the Suites Hotel in Kirkby earlier this month.
Graham Morgan also said he was dissatisfied with government "inaction" over the long term use of the hotel.
The government has been contacted for comment.
Mr Morgan said he was "saddened" to see a peaceful protest outside the hotel "turn into violence and disorder".
Speaking at a council cabinet meeting he said Knowsley was a "welcoming and inclusive place" and events that took place "no way represents the views of the majority of people in the borough", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
He said speculation and "completely made up stories" had been circulating on social media including rumours of schools putting up around fences to stop people looking in and young girls being offered alcohol.
"There is no evidence any of this happened, but sometimes people don't let facts get in the way of a story," he said.
He also condemned the government for its inaction over long term placements at the Suites Hotel and said he had written to the immigration minister requesting an urgent meeting.
"I met Serco who are managing the contract at Suites Hotel on behalf of the Home Office," he said.
"The original arrangement was to provide temporary accommodation for asylum seekers. Fourteen months on, many are in the same situation.
"I have requested an urgent meeting with the immigration minister to speak of my dissatisfaction with the arrangements that are not working at the Suites Hotel.
"There should be better facilities for asylum seekers in Knowsley. They need government support and not abuse."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk