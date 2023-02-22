Kevin Spaine: Man jailed for murder over fatal house attack
- Published
A man who inflicted "multiple forceful blows" on a man causing a brain injury has been jailed for his murder.
Kevin Spaine, 43, attacked Learoy Venner, 53, at a house in Liverpool on the afternoon of 27 July.
Police said Spaine repeatedly struck Mr Venner and then left the scene without alerting anyone to the devastating injuries he had caused.
Spaine, of no fixed address, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 17 years at Liverpool Crown Court.
Mr Venner was found with serious head injuries at a house on Belmont Drive, Anfield, at about 15:00 BST and died in hospital.
A post-mortem examination found that he had suffered "multiple forceful blows", causing a brain injury.
Spaine, who admitted manslaughter but denied murder, was found guilty following a trial.
Det Ch Insp Judith Blease, from Merseyside Police, said: "Spaine compounded the suffering of Learoy's family by denying murder, and altering his story to try and avoid responsibility.
"Spaine will now be serving a significant jail term, due to an extensive investigation which overcame every obstacle Spaine tried to place in the way of our detectives."
A statement read out in the court on behalf of Mr Venner's siblings said their lives had been ruined.
"Learning of the tragic passing of our beloved brother Learoy has been difficult for us as a family to comprehend," his family said.
"Learoy had a beautiful personality and such a loving, gentle soul.
"We loved Learoy so much, we will forever hold him close and dearly to our hearts, minds and soul for the rest of our lives."
