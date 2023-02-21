Runcorn: Woman injured after windscreen smashed by object thrown from bridge
A woman's hands and eyes have been injured after an object was thrown from a bridge, smashing her car windscreen.
The incident, one of three, occurred at 03:44 GMT on Tuesday as the woman was driving along the Bridgewater Expressway in Runcorn.
Shortly before, an object was thrown from a nearby footbridge over the A533, hitting an ambulance.
The first incident of the three occurred on Runcorn Spur Road, near Halton Brook, at 15:20 GMT on Monday.
Inspector Daniel Haddock from Cheshire police said: "This is a serious offence which could have potentially fatal consequences and we are doing all we can to locate those responsible.
"It is also important to realise the repercussions that this incident could bring, not only to the offenders, to those around them if they are found to be involved in this."
He said the number of police in the area would be increased, with offenders dealt with "robustly".
He urged anyone information about the incidents to contact police.