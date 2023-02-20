Wirral man claimed online 'master' ordered child abuse
- Published
A "predatory paedophile" who abused children while they slept and claimed he was following the orders of an online "master" has been jailed.
Christopher Smith, 42, shared pictures of his attacks, Liverpool Crown Court heard.
He confessed to the abuse in a video but said he was surrendering himself to a mystery figure who wanted him to carry out the abuse.
Smith, of Kirkway, New Brighton, was sentenced to six years in prison.
He admitted charges of making, taking, distributing and possessing indecent images of children and sexual activity with children in December.
Merseyside Police began investigating Smith after police in Devon and Cornwall found images of children sent by him to another man's phone.
Smith also told the man he sexually abused children while they were asleep and sent him the video with the "master" reference.
He also said "there is no way to get out of this".
'Knew nothing'
Smith was arrested at his home on 18 November, when images matching those found on the other man's devices were discovered.
Pauline Newrick, prosecuting, described Smith as a "predatory paedophile" who's young victims "either knew nothing of what was happening to them or understood nothing".
The court heard he had tried to minimise his criminal activity by blaming the imaginary figure he was obeying.
He claimed to have no sexual interest in children, but rather his interest lay in being subservient.
"To claim there was no way out of the abuse because he had to do it is another way of avoiding responsibility," Ms Newrick said.
Smith was also handed a sexual harm prevention order which limits his computer use and prohibits any unsupervised contact with children.