Rachael Moore death: PC under criminal investigation, IOPC says
- Published
A police officer is under criminal investigation after a woman was knocked down and killed by a police car.
Rachael Moore, 22, died when she was hit by a Merseyside Police vehicle in Kensington, Liverpool on Christmas Eve.
The officer is being probed for the potential offence of causing death by dangerous driving, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
Merseyside Police said it would be inappropriate to comment due to the ongoing investigation.
Ms Moore was killed in the crash on Sheil Road at about 20:00 GMT which involved a singled-crewed police car, which had been responding to an unrelated emergency call, the IOPC said.
The police officer, who has not been named, has also been advised they would be investigated for potential gross misconduct in relation to the manner of their driving.
However, the watchdog added that this does not necessarily mean disciplinary proceedings or criminal charges will follow.
Catherine Bates, IOPC regional director, said Ms Moore "lost her life in the most tragic circumstances just a day before Christmas".
"Our investigation will look at the circumstances of the collision, including the actions and decision-making of the police driver and whether they were in line with policy and procedure," she said.
"A decision over any potential disciplinary proceedings, referral to the Crown Prosecution Service, or learning arising from this incident will be made by us on conclusion of the investigation."
Ms Moore's inquest opening heard she was a carer who had been walking home from work when the crash happened.
The court heard the driver tried to save Ms Moore's life using CPR before paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.