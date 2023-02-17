Woman critically hurt in Liverpool not assaulted, say police
- Published
A woman who was critically injured in Liverpool city centre is now thought to have been hurt in a fall, police said.
The 24-year-old woman was injured in Mathew Street shortly before 03:00 GMT on Thursday, Merseyside Police said.
She sustained a serious head injury and police thought she had been assaulted. She was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.
A 24-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of assault, has been released on bail pending further inquiries.
