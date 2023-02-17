Woman critically hurt in Liverpool not assaulted, say police

Mathew Street, LiverpoolGoogle
A 24-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of assault, has been released on bail

A woman who was critically injured in Liverpool city centre is now thought to have been hurt in a fall, police said.

The 24-year-old woman was injured in Mathew Street shortly before 03:00 GMT on Thursday, Merseyside Police said.

She sustained a serious head injury and police thought she had been assaulted. She was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

A 24-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of assault, has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.