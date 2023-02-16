Liverpool attack: Woman critically ill in city centre assault

Mathew Street, LiverpoolGoogle
A 24-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault after the attack in Liverpool's Mathew Street

A woman is critically ill after being attacked by another woman in Liverpool city centre, police have said.

The victim, aged in her 20s, was assaulted in Mathew Street shortly before 03:00 GMT, Merseyside Police said.

She sustained a serious head injury and was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

A 24-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody, the force said.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.