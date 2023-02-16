Lucy Letby: Murder-accused nurse breaks down at trial
Nurse Lucy Letby broke down in tears as a doctor began giving evidence at her murder trial.
The 33-year-old denies murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others at Countess of Chester Hospital.
She abruptly left her seat in the dock at Manchester Crown Court as the medic, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, confirmed his name.
The court was hearing evidence about a twin baby boy, Child L, who Ms Letby is alleged to have attempted to kill.
She was visibly upset as she walked towards the exit door before she had a brief, hushed conversation with a female dock officer.
Still appearing unsettled, she spoke with her solicitor through a glass panel before her barrister, Ben Myers KC, indicated to trial judge Mr Justice Goss that proceedings could continue.
The doctor continued - a registrar at the hospital in 2016 - gave his evidence screened from the public gallery and the defendant.
Letby, originally from Hereford, wiped away tears with a tissue and took a few sips of water as she listened.
The doctor told the court about his care of Child L, who was born prematurely and who the prosecution say the defendant attempted to murder by poisoning him with insulin.
He treated Child L in the early hours of 10 April 2015 - the day after Ms Letby is said to have attacked the baby.
The baby's blood sugar levels were decreasing during the night shift and were "lower than what I would have wanted", he said.
Asked by prosecutor Philip Astbury why it was necessary to stop the levels falling, the doctor said: "Because low blood glucose levels in a baby can cause seizures.
"It's damaging to a baby. If it falls to a much lower level, then it can cause liver damage and brain injury."
Child L went on to make a full recovery, the court has heard, and was discharged the following month.
The infant's twin brother, Child M, was released at the same time after he too recovered from a collapse on 9 April - said to have been caused by the defendant injecting air into his bloodstream or obstructing his airway.
The trial continues.
