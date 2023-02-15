Wirral shooting: Murder arrests over death of woman at home address
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a woman who was shot in her home.
Merseyside Police said Jacqueline Rutter, 53, died in a targeted attack at her house on Meadowbrook Road in Moreton, Wirral, on 30 October 2022.
A force representative said a 21-year-old Liverpool man and a 23-year-old New Brighton woman had been arrested.
Three men, aged 25, 44, and 52, who were previously arrested remain on conditional bail, they said.
Appealing for information, Det Ch Insp Steve McGrath urged anyone who had not yet come forward to "please do so".
"What you may know or have captured may seem insignificant, but could still form a vital part of this investigation," he added.
