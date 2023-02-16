Sally Webster, 85, completes world’s fastest zipline
An 85-year-old care home resident said reaching speeds of 100mph on the world's fastest zipline "really made me feel alive".
Sally Webster, from Chester, took to the skies over Penrhyn Slate Quarry, Gwynedd, Wales, on Tuesday.
She flew down the 1.5km (1 mile) long and 500ft (152m) high line with her daughter Juliet, a 52-year-old yoga teacher, also of Chester.
"I was nervous at first but so excited," she said.
"I never thought at my age I'd see myself at the top of Snowdonia - never mind ziplining down it," she said.
"The best part was getting to do the zipline together with my daughter.
"The drive to the summit was breathtaking, and seeing the mountain ranges and the fresh country air reminded me of where I grew up as a child."
The octogenarian is known for her adventurous nature, after she paraglided over Morzine, France, in her mid-60s.
'Wishing tree'
She was also an active member of the Fulbourne Ramblers group for more than 20 years and spent a lot of time hiking around East Anglia and Europe.
Ms Webster's day at the zipline was organised after her care home, Deewater Grange in Huntington, installed a "wishing tree" on which residents were allowed to suggest hobbies or activities they would like to try.
Home manager Sally Cooper, said: "We are thrilled to have helped Sally complete her once-in-a-lifetime wish and it was wonderful to see the excitement on her face as she landed."
