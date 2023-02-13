Ashley Dale: Two more men charged over woman shot dead in garden
- Published
Two more men have been charged with the murder of a woman who was shot dead in her back garden, police have said.
Ashley Dale, 28, was found with a gunshot wound in Old Swan, Liverpool, just before 01:00 BST on 21 August last year.
The Knowsley Council worker died in hospital from her injuries.
Niall Barry, 26, of Moscow Drive, Tuebrook, and Sean Zeisz, 27, of Longreach Road, Huyton, are due before magistrates in Liverpool on Tuesday.
James Witham, 40, of Ashbury Road, Huyton, and Joseph Peers, 28, of Woodlands Road, Roby, have also been charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent.
They previously appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on 2 February.
A 25-year-old man, of no fixed address, who has been charged with assisting an offender, is due to appear at the same court on 1 March.
Merseyside Police previously said Ms Dale, an environmental health officer, was not believed to have been the intended target of the shooting.