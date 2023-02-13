Liverpool v Everton: Three charged over Walton pub attack
Two men and a 17-year-old boy have been charged after pub customers were assaulted following a football derby.
They were attacked in St Hilda Pub, Walton Road, Liverpool, after masked Everton fans arrived carrying bottles and crutches, Merseyside Police said.
Liverpool had beaten Everton 2-0 in the Premier League match on 24 April.
A man, 32, of Kirkby, a 28-year-old man, of Tower Hill, and the youth, are charged with affray and are due before Sefton magistrates on 27 February.
Damage was also caused to the pub during the altercation, police said.
The next Liverpool v Everton Premier League clash is due to be played later, with kick-off at 20:00 GMT.
The force said it would use specialist resources, including mounted officers, the drone unit and police helicopter to help make the event a "safe and enjoyable" match.
"We are committed to supporting both Liverpool and Everton football clubs in the delivery of a safe event and ensuring the local community has as little disruption other than what is normally experienced on a match day," Match Commander Ch Supt Matthew Boyle said.