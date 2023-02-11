Knowsley: Fifteen arrests over clash outside asylum seeker hotel
Fifteen people have been arrested after violent clashes outside a Merseyside hotel accommodating asylum seekers.
A police officer and two members of the public suffered minor injuries during the disorder in Knowsley on Friday night.
Merseyside Police said missiles including lit fireworks were thrown at officers and a police van set alight.
Thirteen men and two women, aged between 13 and 54, have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.
Police said they were "facilitating a peaceful protest and counter protest" outside the Suites Hotel when "a number of people, who were not part of the original protest group, turned up, and it is clear that they were only interested in causing trouble".
Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said: "They turned up armed with hammers and fireworks to cause as much trouble as they could and their actions could have resulted in members of the public and police officers being seriously injured, or worse."
Sir George Howarth MP, Labour MP for Knowsley, previously said "an alleged incident posted on social media" triggered the demonstration.
Chief Con Kennedy said they were investigating reports that "a man made inappropriate advances toward a teenage girl" in Kirkby on Monday.
She said no victim was initially identified and a man in his 20s was arrested on Thursday in another part of the country on suspicion of a public order offence.
He was released with no further action following advice from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), she said.
She said the investigation was "ongoing" and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
