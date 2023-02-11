Knowsley: Fifteen arrests over clash outside asylum seeker hotel
- Published
Fifteen people have been arrested after violent clashes outside a Merseyside hotel accommodating asylum seekers.
A police officer and two members of the public suffered minor injuries during the disorder in Knowsley on Friday night.
Merseyside Police said a police van was set alight and missiles including lit fireworks were thrown at officers.
Thirteen men and two women, aged between 13 and 54, have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.
Police said they were "facilitating a peaceful protest and counter protest" outside the Suites Hotel when "a number of people, who were not part of the original protest group, turned up, and it is clear that they were only interested in causing trouble".
Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said: "They turned up armed with hammers and fireworks to cause as much trouble as they could and their actions could have resulted in members of the public and police officers being seriously injured, or worse."
Sir George Howarth MP, Labour MP for Knowsley, previously said "an alleged incident posted on social media" triggered the demonstration.
Chief Con Kennedy said they were investigating reports that "a man made inappropriate advances toward a teenage girl" in Kirkby on Monday.
She said no victim was initially identified and a man in his 20s was arrested on Thursday in another part of the country on suspicion of a public order offence.
He was released with no further action following advice from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), she said.
She said the investigation was "ongoing" and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
"Social media speculation, misinformation and rumour can actually damage the outcome of investigations and cause unnecessary fear and consequent behaviour, so I would continue to ask people to be mindful of the damage that such actions can cause."
Ahmed, who did not want to give his second name, said he saw the protest from a window in the hotel, where he has been staying for a month as a political asylum seeker.
The 34-year-old said he had been a teacher in Egypt and others staying in the hotel included doctors and engineers, adding: "People are afraid.
"We respect this country. We come here to search [for] freedom… but I'm shocked this happened."
He said he thought the violent actions only represented a minority, adding "in any country, some people are good, some people are not good".
Clare Moseley, founder of refugee charity Care4Calais, said the scene was "like a war zone".
She said she was among 100 to 120 people from pro-migrant groups who went to the scene in reaction to the protest to show support for the asylum seekers.
She added that counter protesters had been "barricaded in a car park".
"I was really frightened for us, I was really frightened for the people in the hotel," she said.
"All you could hear was fighting in every direction. Fireworks going off, banging, locks flying, smashing glass, and you could hear people shouting.
"The police van went right up in flames and exploded, then [the protesters] broke through again and started fighting with the police."
The protesters were "very organised and very violent", Ms Mosley added.
Chief Con Kennedy said: "There is no excuse for the violence that was carried out last night and we will arrest anyone who fails to heed this advice."
Extra police officers will be on patrol in the area while a dispersal order has been implemented until Monday afternoon.
Knowsley Council previously said it had been given less than 48 hours' notice in January 2022 of the Home Office's intention to temporarily accommodate asylum seekers at the hotel.
'Totally unacceptable'
It is understood the government appointed private company Serco to manage the hotel site and provide support to asylum seekers there.
Knowsley Council said it was "not involved in that contract" and was not being paid to accommodate asylum seekers, but said it was committed to supporting people fleeing persecution.
The government has been accommodating asylum seekers in Knowsley since 2016, the council said.
A spokeswoman for the Home Office said the violence was "totally unacceptable".
"We are working closely with Merseyside Police and partners on the ground to ensure the safety of those in our care and the wider community."
Asylum seekers in the UK
- In the year to September 2022, 85,902 people applied for asylum in the UK - the highest number for nearly 20 years - according to government data
- Of these, more than 17,000 people were granted a form of protection
- Most asylum applicants came from Albania, Iran, Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria
- The UK's asylum system costs £1.5bn a year - almost £7m a day is spent on hotel accommodation for refugees and asylum seekers
- Critics say the daily cost is so high because of the time taken to decide on applications, and a ban on asylum seekers working while waiting for confirmation of their status
- The UK government defines an asylum seeker as someone making a claim for recognition as a refugee, who are normally allowed to remain for five years