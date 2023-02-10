Knowsley: Protesters clash outside Merseyside asylum seeker hotel
Protesters have clashed with police outside a hotel that provides refuge for asylum seekers on Merseyside.
Videos posted on social media show large groups of people gathered near the Suites Hotel in Knowsley along with footage of a police van on fire.
Merseyside Police said officers had been dealing with what they described as an "initially peaceful protest and counter protest" on Ribblers Lane.
The force said missiles had been thrown and police vehicles damaged.
The protest is believed to have been sparked by a video, filmed near the hotel, on social media.
A police spokesperson said officers arrived at about 18:30 GMT.
"Officers were facilitating an initially peaceful protest and counter protest on Ribblers Lane," the spokesperson said.
"During the evening, missiles have reportedly been thrown and damage caused to a police vehicle. No injuries have been reported at this time.
"Additional officers are in the area to deal with these incidents."
A number of road closures are in place on the East Lancs Road and police are urging motorists to avoid the area and those in the area to disperse.
Knowsley MP Sir George Howarth has called for calm, saying: "I have referred an alleged incident posted on social media, which has triggered a demonstration outside the Suites Hotel, to Merseyside Police and Knowsley Council.
"Until the police have investigated the matter, it is too soon to jump to conclusions and the effort on the part of some to inflame the situation is emphatically wrong."
Sir George added: "Those demonstrating against refugees at this protest tonight do not represent this community."
Clare Mosley, founder of refugee charity Care4Calais, told the BBC she had been part of a counter-protest in solidarity with migrants. She said she was "deeply shocked and shaken" witnessing protesters angry at migrants in the hotel, she described as "far-right", break through police lines and surround the hotel around 20:15.
The BBC is yet to establish the nature of the protest.
She claimed: "The far-right people were very organised and very violent. They got into a police riot van and they set it on fire and it blew up.
"They started fighting with all the police...
"Some of the police cars got damaged as well, a couple of the police got hurt with bricks and things.
"The problem was they couldn't get us [counter-protesters] out. We were barricaded in a car park. We were stuck there for ages, whilst the police were fighting in different areas."
She added: "My greatest concern is whether the police can keep people in this hotel safe both tonight and in the future."
