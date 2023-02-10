Wirral homes rejected after concerns raised over Stone Age site
Plans to build 240 homes on greenbelt land have been rejected after concerns were raised about the remains of a Stone Age site.
The homes would have been built on land around Greenhouse Farm - also known as Appleby's Farm - near Greasby, Wirral.
More than 6,000 have signed a petition arguing the site in Merseyside needs excavating following the discovery.
This was the latest of nine proposals by the Leverhulme Estate to build homes on countryside and farm land in Wirral.
The application was rejected unanimously at a council meeting on Thursday.
Leverhulme Estate have already appealed the previous decisions, which were also rejected, last year and asked for a public inquiry, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The firm said the 240 homes, which includes 76 being affordable properties, would become "an attractive extension to Greasby providing beautiful homes, set on leafy streets, reflecting the design ethos of Leverhulme".
It would also include a new green spaces including a community orchard, wetland features and play areas.
'Pressure on services'
Nigel McGurk, head of land and planning at Leverhulme Estate, said: "This need has arisen because of Wirral Council's failure over many years to provide for any meaningful delivery of new homes, especially affordable homes."
Those opposing the application said the plans would put pressure on local services, pointed to a lack of public transport in Greasby, and called for a proper excavation of the site.
Previously a Neolithic blade from the Stone Age and the foundations of old settlements, which were 6,000 years older than Stonehenge and older than the Egyptian pyramids, have been found.
Roman coins have also been discovered on the land.
Campaigner Phil Simpson said: "This proposal is purely for greed not for need.
"If Leverhulme Estate really wants to demonstrate building houses for our communities in Wirral, then they would be better advised to work with our council and build houses people tell us they need."
