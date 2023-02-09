Eurovision: Liverpool's Pier Head to host fan zone for 25,000
- Published
The Eurovision Song Contest fan zone will host events for up to 25,000 people at Liverpool's Pier Head in May.
The official Eurovision village will be located at the site, which lies close to the M&S Bank Arena staging the international song contest.
Liverpool was selected to host the competition on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine in October.
A licensing application is seeking permission to stage plays, films, music and dance events between 1 and 20 May.
Under the terms of the licence, alcohol would be available for sale on and off the premises from 09:00 to 02:00 at some events, and from 11:00 to 23:00 Monday to Sunday, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The Eurovision semi-finals will take place in Liverpool on 9 and 11 May, with the final following on 13 May.
The Pier Head fan zone is one of many being planned by the BBC for the duration of the contest.
Liverpool City Council is seeking 500 "friendly and approachable people" to help at the Tourist Information Centre, Eurovision Village and transport hubs.
Plans for the village were revealed in council documents, which also showed the authority was looking for a security and stewarding firm.